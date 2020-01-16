Breaking News
Eversource working to restore power in Avon, Farmington
(WTNH) — Crews at Eversource are working to resolve a large power outage in several towns within Hartford County, according to Farmington Police.

Eversource indicates that thousands of customers are awaiting power restoration in Avon, Farmington, New Britain and West Hartford.

According to Eversource, over 2,000 Avon customers and over 4,000 Farmington customers do not have power at this time.

The cause of the power outage has not been confirmed.

Drivers are asked to use caution at intersections with no power.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

