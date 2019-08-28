Evidence in Dulos case may have been dumped at Hartford restaurant

(WTNH) — News 8 is learning new information about possible evidence in the case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Surveillance footage shows a man police believe is Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos placing items in front of a Spanish restaurant on Hartford’s north end.

Albany Avenue and Garden Street in Hartford is some 70 miles from Jennifer Dulos’ New Canaan home where police believe a serious physical assault occurred and Jennifer was the victim, but it was here in front of this restaurant where police searched days after she was reported missing on May 24th.

An employee told News 8, “They asked me if they could look into the trash. I opened it for them. I opened the dumpster here and I went and mind my business.”

Police searched through those dumpsters.

The employee added, “they looked around looking for a so-called mat. I guess they’re saying it’s the mat from her car.”

State Police also spent weeks combing through a Hartford trash plant for evidence.

Police say several surveillance cameras caught Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos dumping items at nearly 30 spots along Albany Avenue. Police say they recovered a sponge and clothing containing Jennifer’s blood.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have been charged with Tampering and Hindering Prosecution.

News 8’s Samaia Hernandez recently sat down with Fotis’ attorney Norm Pattis. He says he intends to prove Dulos was not involved in Jennifer’s disappearance.

“There’s a time for every disclosure we’ve got a lot to say. we’ve only just begun to tell Mr. Dulos’ story,” Pattis said.

Police are still getting and vetting hundreds of tips in Jennifer’s case. Sources told News 8 Wednesday much more evidence has been found.