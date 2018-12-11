Ex-building manager gets prison for allowing drug activity
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The former manager of a Connecticut apartment building who knowingly allowed the building to be used as a drug trafficking hub has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Federal prosecutors say 63-year-old Franklyn Nieves was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to two years and four months behind bars and two years of probation. He pleaded guilty in May to maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Prosecutors say Nieves allowed the six-unit building in Hartford to be used to store, process and distribute heroin and fentanyl. Nieves, who also lived in one of the units, was aware of the drug trafficking activity and even helped to secure the basement for drug activities. He also knew a 17-year-old youth was selling drugs out of the building.
