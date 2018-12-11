Hartford

Ex-building manager gets prison for allowing drug activity

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 07:35 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 07:35 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The former manager of a Connecticut apartment building who knowingly allowed the building to be used as a drug trafficking hub has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 63-year-old Franklyn Nieves was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to two years and four months behind bars and two years of probation. He pleaded guilty in May to maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Prosecutors say Nieves allowed the six-unit building in Hartford to be used to store, process and distribute heroin and fentanyl. Nieves, who also lived in one of the units, was aware of the drug trafficking activity and even helped to secure the basement for drug activities. He also knew a 17-year-old youth was selling drugs out of the building.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center