Ex-children's museum leader pleads not guilty to child porn

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut children’s museum official has been charged with distributing images of child sexual abuse online, including while he was at the museum.

Robert Eckert, of Simsbury, is the former executive director of the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester. He pleaded not guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography Thursday via a video conference in federal court in Hartford and is detained pending another hearing Friday afternoon.

His lawyer declined to comment. The museum is known around the state as being home to Connecticut’s spring-prognosticating groundhog Chuckles.

