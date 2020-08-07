Ex-death row inmate’s rape, murder conviction overturned

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former death-row inmate’s conviction in the rape and killing of a woman in Connecticut has been overturned by the state Supreme Court, which ruled his rights were violated when he made admissions to a fellow prisoner who was working with authorities.

The Hartford Courant reports that in a decision released Thursday, the court overturned the conviction of Lazale Ashby, now 35, for the Dec. 2, 2002 rape, kidnapping and killing of Elizabeth Garcia.

The court found that Ashby was entitled to representation by a lawyer when speaking with the informant, Kenneth Pladsen, because Pladsen had previously communicated with authorities about getting Ashby to incriminate himself.

Ashby is currently serving a 25-year sentence in another case. Prosecutors say they will try him again.