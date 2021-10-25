Expansion of Wickham Memorial Library in East Hartford breaks ground

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A library in East Hartford is getting an expansion. A group of town and state officials were on hand last Thursday for the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Wickham Memorial Library.

The Wickham Library renovation includes a new entrance and lobby area, which makes the building fully ADA-compliant with access to all floors.

The fully renovated interior will allow the facility to become a much-needed community gathering space, which will offer a lending library, technology hub, workforce development, and small business consultation services, among other programs and amenities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Expansion of Wickham Memorial Library in East Hartford breaks ground

News /

Hartford Healthcare opens new urgent care center in Berlin

News /

Cell phones banned from the classroom at Windsor Locks High School

News /

Team USA taking on Team Canada at the XL Center Monday night

News /

Hartford PD identifies woman found dead in Spring Street apartment

News /

Officer O'Donnell injured on-duty in Sept. guest of honor at Farmington Football Fundraiser

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss