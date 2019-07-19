Extreme heat affects weekend plans

(WTNH) — For the first time in 38 years the rides at Newington’s annual ‘Life. Be in it. Extravaganza’ won’t start running until 5 p.m. on Saturday instead of 10 a.m.

“The hot weather is a little curve ball for us at Newington Parks & Recreation,” said Superintendent Bill DeMaio.

Organizers are doing more than pushing back Saturday’s start time they’ve added huge tents for more shade at Mill Pond Park.

“We’re finding that the heat is reducing by a minimum of ten degrees,” said DeMaio.

They’re also providing tons of ice, free water, misters, fans, and several 35 gallon drums of water they froze.

“So people can put their hands and wrists on these big giant blocks of ice to cool themselves down,” said DeMaio.

He says one ride people are going to want to check out is the Tiki water slide. At the bottom is a pool of water.

Speaking of water. Many can also cool off at New England’s largest splash pad in Montville.

“Oh this is the best part. I’m about two seconds away from throwing on my bathing suit and jumping in,” said Joey Plude of The Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village.

The splash pad is very popular on hot summer days.

“We have indoor activities as well in Discovery Depot. It’s air conditioned down there,” said Plude.

Those who opt for AC can head to the mall, movies, or their local library.

The Wilson Branch of New Haven’s Free Public Library is holding story time at 2 p.m. Saturday featuring ‘The Night is Yours.’

Back outside, Three Belles Marina is offering free kayaks and paddleboards to use Saturday during Celebrate East Lyme Day.

However “A History of Connecticut Food” demonstration which was planned for the Pardee-Morris House in New Haven has been postponed to August 4th.

