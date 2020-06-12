Faith community demands change; governor joins lawmakers to talk about race relations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “No justice, no peace!”

Clergy and the faithful congregated on the steps of Hartford City Hall on Friday. They held Bibles and marched on the capital city as part of the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance.

“We wanted to come together as a faith community,” said Tracy Johnson Russell, Rector of St. Monica’s Episcopal Church.

“We will major in the one thing that we can all stand for: that unjustified killings are wrong,” added Pastor Trevor Beauford, Union Baptist Church.

They demanded action in the next 20 days. Asking the mayor, assistant police chief and police union to commit to transparency when citizens file police complaints and subpeona power for civilian police review boards.

“Let’s put forward those reforms this month,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Later on a walking business tour in the North end of the city, Governor Ned Lamont joined the President of the Legislative Black and Puerto Rican Caucus to also discuss race relations.

News 8, the only television station on the tour, saw business owners greet the governor and express their concern — some of them centered on public safety.

“We are going to be rolling out proposals where we have a more formal relationship between our state police and community leaders,” Lamont said.

All agree new state laws will dictate some of the biggest changes including recertifying police officers every four years.

“Recert, [recertification] go through the entire process,” said Rep. Brandon McGee, President Black and Puerto Rican Caucus. “Let’s assess where you are as a police officer. Maybe you need to reapply for your license. I don’t know…that’s why it’s important we have conversations with [the] police union.”

McGee said it’s not an “us versus them” thing.

The Hartford Police Union is cautious about some reforms, saying they want more time to better understand subpoena power as it relates to civilian review boards.

Calls for a special legislative session a now even louder.

“Is your community doing enough when it comes to affordable housing?” Bronin asked. “Take a look at your zoning laws and ask if they are doing enough to desegregate Connecticut?”

In the meantime, Bronin committed to flying a Black Lives Matter flag outside city hall.

Democratic leaders set the agenda for any special session. They are in the majority.

A spokesperson for Senate President Martin Looney told News 8 he is open to giving civilian police review boards more teeth including subpoena power to hold departments accountable.