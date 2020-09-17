Fall festival food favorites available all season at Stew Leonard’s in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Stew Leonard’s grocery chain is offering fall festival food favorites this season after most autumn celebrations were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, the Connecticut-based grocery store announced, “No Fair? NO PROBLEM! We’ve got you covered!”

Every weekend from Sept. 19-Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Stew Leonard’s will be offering a different assortment of fall festival food favorites at their 3475 Berlin Tpke, Newington, CT location.

This weekend, they will be offering apple cider donut sundaes, apple fritters, candied apples, caramel apples, apple turnovers, apple cider donuts, apple cider, and local apple bacon bonanza.

For the full list of each weekend offering, head to their facebook page.