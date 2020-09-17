 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Fall festival food favorites available all season at Stew Leonard’s in Newington

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Stew Leonard’s grocery chain is offering fall festival food favorites this season after most autumn celebrations were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, the Connecticut-based grocery store announced, “No Fair? NO PROBLEM! We’ve got you covered!”

Every weekend from Sept. 19-Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Stew Leonard’s will be offering a different assortment of fall festival food favorites at their 3475 Berlin Tpke, Newington, CT location.

This weekend, they will be offering apple cider donut sundaes, apple fritters, candied apples, caramel apples, apple turnovers, apple cider donuts, apple cider, and local apple bacon bonanza.

For the full list of each weekend offering, head to their facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lack of rain, heatwave in CT leads to northern counties facing drought

News /

Positive COVID-19 case at Jefferson School in New Britain and Helen Street School in Hamden

News /

Bristol Eastern High School in-person classes canceled Sept. 17, 18 due to confirmed case of COVID-19

News /

Crash involving pedestrian in Wethersfield was fatal, police say

News /

Schools with COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday: Kennedy HS in Waterbury, Hillcrest MS in Trumbull, and Silas Dean MS in Wethersfield

News /

USPS opens investigation into Enfield absentee ballot controversy

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss