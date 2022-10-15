BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The community is mourning after two members of the Bristol Police Department were fatally shot and another was injured this week.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy were killed while responding to a 911 call about a domestic violence situation. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

As families grieve and the community tries to look forward, fundraisers have been popping-up in the city.

See the official fundraisers below:

Fund the First

This fundraiser, organized by the Bristol PBA, will directly benefit Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte’s families.

The fundraiser has already reached above $50,000. Click here to donate.

Bristol Police Heroes Fund

This Bristol Police Commissioners partnered with the Bristol Police Union to create this fund, which will be used to aid and assist families in an event that tragedies like this happen during active duty.

Funds will be directed to the Bristol Police Union. Click here to donate.

Additionally, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on DeMonte’s mortgage. DeMonte and his wife, Lara, have two children and were expecting their third.