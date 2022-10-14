FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police processions are escorting the bodies of the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty from the state medical examiner’s office in Farmington to funeral homes on Thursday.

Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were fatally shot Wednesday night while responding to a 911 call for a dispute between two brothers in what authorities said was an “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol. Officer Alec Iurato, 24, was wounded.

Hamzy’s body is being taken to Scott’s Funeral Home in Terryville.

DeMonet’s body is being escorted to the North Haven Funeral Home.

North Haven police cautioned drivers that there will be several road closures while DeMonet’s procession is underway.

Officers said that Washington Avenue (Route 15) between I-91 and Clintonville Road (Route 22) will be closed with a large police presence at approximately 3 p.m. They ask that drivers avoid this area at that time.