BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered for their partnerships with an organization that helps the homeless.

Patricia Stebbins first met Lt. Dustin DeMonte when he arrived Christmas Day 2015 to hand off envelopes to Brian’s Angels. Inside the 10 envelopes was $50 each for her to distribute to people without housing.

That act of kindness, she said, meant everything.

“I respect them so highly,” said Stebbins, the executive director of Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach in Bristol. “We just have the best force ever.”

DeMonte, 35, and Sgt Alex Hamzy, 34, were fatally shot on Oct. 12, while responding to a 911 call about a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded in the shooting.

Stebbins quickly formed a partnership with DeMonte, hosting stuff-a-cruiser events and donating holiday dinners.

“[He was] just a fun guy,” she said. “All you have to do is pick up some of those videos. The one I love the most is the one the police department did with the dancing a few years ago. That’s what he was like.”

That video is from a lip sync challenge in 2018.

Stebbins describes Hamzy, who she also worked with, as a “sweetheart.”

“Just two good, wholesome, honest people trying to do an honest job,” she said.

While Bristol continues to mourn for the loss, Stebbins is holding on to good memories. The mention of DeMonte’s work with the organization in his obituary, she said, is a “great honor.”