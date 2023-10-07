MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It was one month ago, Police say, an 18-year-old fleeing a traffic stop smashed into the cruiser of detective Bobbie Garten: killing him and critically injuring his partner. Tonight at the Trinity Ice Rink, law enforcement from around New England came together to honor the fallen hero in a memorial hockey game.

All of the hockey players on the ice are police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedic dispatchers and military. They are taking off their uniforms tonight to put on another with the name “Garten” on the back.

For the past 12 years the blue line from around Connecticut, Massachusetts and as far away as Maine have come together to support each other in a job most people can’t understand. A job done 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to keep us safe.

“We all have families to go home to,” said Officer Michael Elwood. “I dispatch here in Hartford. All these guys I consider family and every officer from every different department. We’re all family and that’s what it comes down to. We are all here to support one another.”

Today the hockey jerseys all say “Garten” on the back. As life moves forward, they will never forget the sacrifice Detective Bobbie Garten made on September 6, along with other first responders killed or injured in the line of duty.

It was two years ago that Farmington police officer James O’Donnell was nearly killed in the line of duty after police say he was run over by a driver fleeing the scene of a theft. The blue line was there for James and Kris O’Donald and their family.

“It warms your heart like nothing you could possibly imagine,” Kris O’donnell said. “That band of blue is something indescribable.”

And so today the O’Donnell family, rink side, stand in support of the Garten family, Garten’s partner, Bryan Kearney who was also injured in the line of duty, and the entire Hartford Police Department.

Of the event, Kris O’Donnell said, “Keep this in the public eye. This is important. These people put their life on the line. It’s a great remembrance to Detective Bobbie Garten and to all of law enforcement in the state of Connecticut.”

All of today’s proceeds go to Detective Bobby Garten memorial fund. You can find a link to the fund here: https://www.detectiverobertbobbygartenmemorialfund.org/