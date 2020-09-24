Families in Windsor receive food boxes to combat food insecurity

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — 800 families lined up for boxes of food and other essentials in Windsor Thursday morning.

It took two semi-trucks to bring in all of the supplies. The donation comes from Feed the Children and Price Rite Marketplace.

Both Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz spoke on this growing need here in Connecticut.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had a food insecurity problem in our state,” Bysiewicz said. “One in nine adults are hungry one in seven children and this is all prior to the COVID-19.

“There’s still a lot of people in the state in distress, a lot of people in this country in distress, and nothing is worse than food insecurity,” Lamont said.

This all comes as the state announced a new resource to fill pantries. CTPantryResources.com will connect pantries, volunteers, and distributors to meet needs across the state.

It’ll also help distribute farmer-to-families food boxes from the USDA — those boxes will go to families in Connecticut every week.