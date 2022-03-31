EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a new beginning for the Soares and El Hajji families.

Both are new to East Hartford and the Habitat for Humanity community that has been growing over the past seven years.

“There is no better way to create wealth and economic vitality than to hand a house and the ability for that individual family to create wealth over time simply by paying their monthly bill while saving on rent,” East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said.

Both homes were built on a lot from the ground up. The owners put in over 300 hours of sweat equity and attended financial workshops.

Now, they’re becoming first-time homeowners with zero-interest mortgages.

“It is a commitment not only to family but to community,” said Steven Hernandez, board member for Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut. “And it’s a commitment to the things that bind us: building together, growing together, becoming a community together.”

Both of the homes were built to be energy neutral. Each home was designed with state-of-the-art technology to consume zero energy.

With big partners like Bank of America, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut looks to bring a dozen more single-family homes like this to Burnside Avenue by 2023.

“We have dedicated annually 35,000 hours, which is the equivalent of 17 full-time employees, to be able to build houses like the one you see behind,” said Jill Hutensky, senior vice president and Hartford market manager of Bank of America.