HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday a local family is desperate to find their missing mother.

Litty Michael, 55, was last seen early Saturday morning by her son at her home in Hartford’s West End. Her sister, Anna, says her phone and wallet were left at home.

Litty Michael, 55, missing from Hartford

Litty Michael, 55, missing from Hartford

Michael is described as 5’2” and was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt and black leggings.

The family is asking anyone with any information to contact Hartford Police.