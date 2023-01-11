AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of an Avon father shot and killed in 2019 is offering a $500,000 reward to whoever can help lead police to an arrest.

Eros Diaz was 24 years old when he was shot on June 22, 2019 at the corner of Winship and Gilman streets.

“I just want this to get over and done with, and find justice,” said Katherine Diaz, his mother.

His family made the announcement about the reward on Wednesday, which would have been his 28th birthday. The family previously offered $100,000 for tips.

“It shouldn’t take $500,000 to get someone to do the right thing, but if it helps, I ask you move forward,” said Jose Diaz, Eros’ brother.

Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 719-5534. Tips will be kept confidential.