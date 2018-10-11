Hartford

Family members identify woman fatality struck by vehicle in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials announced that family members have identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hartford on Wednesday.

According to authorities, 80-year-old Stanislaw Gnatek was hit by a vehicle at 521 Wethersfield Avenue.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

There has been no word on what caused the crash or if the driver was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division.

