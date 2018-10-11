Family members identify woman fatality struck by vehicle in Hartford

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Kevin Frederick/News 8)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials announced that family members have identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hartford on Wednesday.

According to authorities, 80-year-old Stanislaw Gnatek was hit by a vehicle at 521 Wethersfield Avenue.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

There has been no word on what caused the crash or if the driver was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division.