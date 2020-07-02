Family of 24-year-old man shot to death in unsolved Hartford murder still seeks justice a year later

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s been a year since 24-year-old Eros Diaz was shot to death in Hartford. But new posters and signs demanding “Justice for Eros” can be found across the city.

The family says they need someone to come forward.

“It becomes hard days and bearable days. No good days,” said Jay Diaz, Hartford, victim’s father.

On the 22nd of every month, the Diaz family gathers on Winship Street in the South End to pray for justice.

“I see my grandsons…I never thought that the only way I was going to see my son from there on is through them,” said Jay Diaz.

Their son, Eros Diaz, was shot to death on June 22, 2019. It was one of 17 shooting deaths across the Capital City.

“He was an innocent bystander,” said Jay Diaz.

A year later, the heartache is visible in his father’s trembling voice.

“He’s a father. He’s a son. He’s an uncle, he’s a grandson, he’s a brother. They don’t see it like that. They see it ‘hey, it’s just another shooting,'” said Jay Diaz.

Eros was a father of two and graduate of Avon High School. After his death, the family moved to Hartford where they’ve been on a crusade for justice plastering posters across the Capital City.

They say someone knows something. And they won’t rest until they come forward.

“There were people all over. Outside. It wasn’t like this was done in the dark of the night,” said Jay Diaz.

Hartford Police say their investigation is active and ongoing. They say there are witnesses that are not cooperating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Eros Diaz’s mother, Katherine Diaz, also released a statement on her son’s death to News 8 that reads: