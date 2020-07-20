Family of teen killed in 2011 celebrates his life, legacy with food drive in Berlin

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a teen killed back in 2011 is giving back to celebrate his life and legacy.

The Berlin RTL Foundation Food Drive took place Sunday at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Ryan T. Lee, 19, died after he was hit by a taxi cab in New York City in 2011. His family and friends started this annual tradition in his honor.

Theresa Lee, Ryan’s mom, explained, “Ryan loved to eat and he hated to see people go without – especially food. So we thought, ‘what better way to honor him than to restock the shelves at the Berlin Food Bank?'”

The food drive will continue Monday, which would have been Ryan’s birthday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Family of teen killed in 2011 celebrates his life, legacy with food drive in Berlin

News /

One dead in motor vehicle accident in Hartford

News /

WEB EXTRA: One dead in motor vehicle accident in Hartford, alternate

News /

Ribbon cutting for Larson YMCA Community Center in East Hartford

News /

Trinity Health EMTs battling COVID-19 in weekend heatwave

News /

Black America Undivided discusses police accountability bill ahead of Special Session

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss