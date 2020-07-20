Family of teen killed in 2011 celebrates his life, legacy with food drive in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a teen killed back in 2011 is giving back to celebrate his life and legacy.

The Berlin RTL Foundation Food Drive took place Sunday at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Ryan T. Lee, 19, died after he was hit by a taxi cab in New York City in 2011. His family and friends started this annual tradition in his honor.

Theresa Lee, Ryan’s mom, explained, “Ryan loved to eat and he hated to see people go without – especially food. So we thought, ‘what better way to honor him than to restock the shelves at the Berlin Food Bank?'”

The food drive will continue Monday, which would have been Ryan’s birthday.