Family of Tops Marketplace staying grateful this holiday season after fire destroyed store

Hartford

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Back in March, a fire destroyed Tops Marketplace, and for the past eight months, the Salerno family has been in the process of rebuilding.

Construction for the building is well underway, and they’re hoping for a reopen date in March 2020.

The family has owned the marketplace since 1981. This will be the first holiday season it won’t be open for customers.

With the holiday season just getting started, the Salernos said they’re sad that they won’t be open but are grateful for the continuing support from the community.

The owner’s daughter, Janalynne Gius, told News 8 it’s been a long journey as they started from the ground up but are looking forward to the improvements and changes ahead.

“I think some of the biggest changes are going to be our new 18-foot high ceilings no more drop ceiling and we’re going to have expanded prepared foods,” Gius said.

They are eager for construction to continue and wrap up in four months.

Family of Tops Marketplace staying grateful this holiday season after fire destroyed store

