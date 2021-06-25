Family of woman killed in drive-by shooting in her Hartford home speak out after arrest in the case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a major development in the case, the family of a 56-year-old woman killed in a drive-by shooting at her Hartford home earlier this month gathered to speak out Friday.

Police have been working this case around the clock ever since shots rang out in the neighborhood on June 9.

They recovered the assault rifle used within 24 hours and Friday announced they now have a suspect in custody, tracking him all the way to Puerto Rico.

RELATED: PD: Suspect in custody for drive-by killing of Hartford woman; another at large

Jennifer Hernandez Cordova, daughter of the victim, thanked law enforcement for all their efforts in the case, “they did such a great job.”

U.S. marshals arrested 21-year-old Omar Reyes In Puerto Rico and charged him with his role in the homicide. Police released a photo of a second suspect, 24-year-old Edwin Roman who is still on the loose.

Edwin Roman (remains at large in connection to a drive-by shooting on Sisson Ave. in Hartford June 9 that killed Sylvia Cordova, 56, in her home) – Photo: Hartford Police

Police say during the drive-by shooting Reyes and Roman missed their target and shot up the house of 56-year-old Cordova, killing her while she was preparing dinner. Cordova‘s family is asking for the community’s help.

Taisuee Hernandez, Cordova’s daughter, said, “If he did this to our mom, out of desperation, he’s going to kill you. He’s going to kill you, he is going to kill anybody. He is desperate, so please turn him in.”

They are also asking lawmakers for tougher gun laws that carry more than just a slap on the wrist. The family says both were convicted felons.

Geovanny Hernandez, Cordova’s son, explained, “Those criminals get to bond out after having felonies. They are even caught with a gun and they get a $50,000 or $100,000 bond, they come right back out here and do the same thing – same with a guy there looking for now; he has previous gun convictions.”

Every day that goes by the memorial for Cordova continues to grow, that’s because she had six children that she raised and 14 grandchildren with two more grandchildren on the way. Twins. She had a very large family but was also known as the mother of the neighborhood.

Jennifer Hernandez, Cordova’s daughter, said, “She didn’t just help us, or our family and friends, but if somebody was sick she would cook them soup and helping them, that’s just how she was.”

Known as ‘Pebbles,’ family says she was only five feet tall but larger than life. Leaving a life-size hole in this neighborhood. The family trying to come to terms with the random gun violence.

Jennifer Hernandez added, “Not only our family, we are devastated, and affected by this, but I can imagine the suspect families too, their moms. ‘Oh my God, those are my sons.’”

Police say they did receive a lot of help from the community and tracking down the first suspect, and they’re asking anyone with any information to please contact them. All tips can remain anonymous.