NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain family held a vigil Wednesday night to remember a pedestrian hit and killed by a police officer.

Katherine Colon’s family gathered at about 5 p.m. at Saint George Church in New Britain and then marched to Central Park downtown for a vigil and press conference to demand accountability from the city.

According to police, Officer Connor Reinsch was responding to a call about a burglary on Sept. 21 when he hit and killed 40-year-old Katherine Colon.

Protesters walked along the sidewalks throughout the city chanting for justice. Her family said they are angry police have not yet released footage of the crash.

“Where is the accountability? Where are the condolences, for me and my brother my sister my little brother?” said Daniah Sawyer, Katherine Colon’s daughter.

Authorities do not have to release the video of the crash until the investigation is complete.

“Say something, anything really, silence is terrible, when you just have despair to go back to,” said Nate Colon, Katherine Colon’s son.

New Britain Deputy Police Chief Adam Rembisz released the following statement on the walk and vigil:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Colon family during this difficult time. We have reached out to those organizing the event and offered assistance with the walk they are having this evening to be sure all are kept safe.”

Authorities have not said if the lights and sirens on Reinsch’s SUV were activated when he hit her. State police said Katherine Colon was not in a crosswalk at the time.

Reinsch has been on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

