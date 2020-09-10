 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Farmers to Families Food Box program fights food insecurity in CT, donates fresh fruits, veggies to families in need

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Food insecurity remains a big concern during the pandemic, and Connecticut farmers are stepping up to help out.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program held a food distribution in Hartford Thursday morning.

One organizer told News 8, “This is going to be an extremely tough year for our community in terms of what’s happening financially. Looking at the quality of the food, when you get to the third or fourth week of the month, you’re talking about people beginning to lose the opportunity to eat so that’s why we have such a big response here today…Food insecurity is everywhere, even in Southington, Connecticut.”

21 pounds of fruit and vegetables were given out to families in need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Farmers to Families Food Box program fights food insecurity in CT, donates fresh fruits, veggies to families in need

News /

CCSU Pres. says she's worried about students' health after several employees at Elmer's Place test positive for COVID

News /

Hartford Hilton hotel to be put on the auction block

News /

Prosperity Foundation, Hartford Renaissance District hosting Farmers to Families food drive

News /

Bristol staple ESPN keeps going despite COVID-19 putting much of the sports world on hold

News /

'Gil on the Go': Live at Bristol nature center

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss