Farmers to Families Food Box program fights food insecurity in CT, donates fresh fruits, veggies to families in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Food insecurity remains a big concern during the pandemic, and Connecticut farmers are stepping up to help out.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program held a food distribution in Hartford Thursday morning.

One organizer told News 8, “This is going to be an extremely tough year for our community in terms of what’s happening financially. Looking at the quality of the food, when you get to the third or fourth week of the month, you’re talking about people beginning to lose the opportunity to eat so that’s why we have such a big response here today…Food insecurity is everywhere, even in Southington, Connecticut.”

21 pounds of fruit and vegetables were given out to families in need.