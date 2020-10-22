Farmer’s to Families food program tackles food insecurity in Hartford

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Food insecurity is still a real concern for thousands of families in Connecticut. That’s why another Farmers to Families food program was held on Thursday. This time, in Hartford.

Families drove or walked to the event to receive a 22-pound box of food filled with meat, and fresh fruit and vegetables. They were also given a gallon of milk. Organizers say a range of people have shown up so far, and food insecurity does not discriminate.

“We’ve experienced homeless people walking up, but even the working-class people because it’s hard right now because of COVID. So they’ll pull up in nice cars but they still need it.”

Since the program has started, they have fed 25,000 families in Connecticut.

