Farmington Avenue reopens in Bristol after man seriously injured in crash

A road has reopened in Bristol after a man suffered serious injuries in a car crash Thursday morning.

Police say that Farmington Avenue has reopened from Brook Street to Stafford Avenue after an accident involving one vehicle.

According to authorities, one man suffered life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. His identity has not been released.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

The road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.