FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Farmington community is honoring the life of a teen who was killed by a drunk driver last year.

Wednesday marks the second annual Luke Roux Fund’s Week of Remembrance.

Luke Roux was a member of the West Hartford Youth Hockey Association and the Farmington Valley Coop High School team.

On Wednesday night, Luke’s parents awarded Conrad High School hockey goalie Blake Ittleson with the Luke Roux Memorial Hockey Award.

“We’re grateful to the West Hartford hockey, Farmington hockey, the whole hockey community in Connecticut, there’s lots of fans, friends family. This hockey, by nature, becomes a family so this time of year is when we are able to support those initiatives with funds.”

On Jan. 3, 2024, the 2nd annual Luke Roux Memorial Game will be held at Avon Old Farms High School.

Both events are centered around the fund’s message on awareness and reducing driving while intoxicated.

To learn more about the Luke Roux Memorial Fund, you can visit the official website here.