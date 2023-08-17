FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The first-ever ‘Heroes Golf Classic’ was held on Thursday at the Tunxis Country Club in Farmington.



The event benefitted military veterans and first responders by supporting the Tunnel for Towers Foundation and Scoops for Troops.



Several special guests attended the event including the family of fallen police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Travis Mills of the Travis Mills Foundation and Michael Ahern, the founder of Scoops for Troops.



The family of Sgt. Demonte was presented with the Hero to Hero Award from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The non-profit organization helps the families of heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.



Scoop’s for Troops helps to send wounded veterans and their families to a week-long retreat hosted by the Travis Mills Foundation.

The Travis Mills Foundation helps post-911 recalibrated veterans and their families overcome physical and emotional obstacles while also providing them rest and relaxation.

“My wife and I started when I was at Walter Reed recovering in the hospital. And it’s geared towards helping families have been through physical injury due to service. I was in Afghanistan on my third trip over with the 82nd Airborne Division. I happened to come short haul on a patrol, put my backpack on the ground, it landed on a bomb. Roadside bomb hit me and I became one of five quadruple amputees due to injuries sustained in Afghanistan,” Mills said.