FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — East Farms and Farmington fire stations are currently searching trails for a lost hiker in a medical emergency off of Route 6.

The hiker has been identified as a 53 year-old male, according to Farmington police.

@FarmingtonFDCT and other agencies are involved with extricating a 53 year old male who suffered a medical emergency while hiking just off RT.6. He is conscious and alert at this time. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) July 25, 2021

Due to the terrain, officials from Plainville and Simsbury have also been requested for assistance.

