Farmington PD: 14-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Farmington High School

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Farmington police have arrested a 14-year-old student who is accused of having a gun at Farmington High School earlier this month.

The police department said a non-related threat on December 6 prompted a student to report a separate incident that involved a student possessing a gun on school grounds on December 3.

A staff member at Farmington High School received the information on December 7.

The 14-year-old student suspected of possessing the gun has not been at school since December 6.

On Monday, Farmington police arrested the 14-year-old and charged them with illegal possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and risk of injury to a minor.

Farmington police said the gun has not been recovered and the teen is being held in a State Juvenile Detention Center.

Since the threat, Farmington police has increased presence at Farmington High School over the past week and will continue to do so. Police have additional patrols at other Farmington schools and throughout the town.  

