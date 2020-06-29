Farmington PD make arrest in 1998 homicide

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington Police made an arrest Sunday in a nearly 22-year-old murder.

Police have arrested Katherine Pires, 50, of East Hartford. She is charged with hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer in connection with the ongoing homicide investigation of the murder of 26-year-old Agnieszka Ziemlewski.

Police say, on September 24, 1998, Ziemlewski, (Agnes or Niki as her friends knew her), was walking on a trail at the MDC Reservoir near Old Mountain Road when she was shot at close range and killed. Police say the area is not a high crime area.

Farmington Police Department reports they have continued the investigation, even nearly 22 years later, never letting it become ‘cold.’

In 2018, Farmington PD partnered with the FBI Analysis Unit to conduct a complete review of the case file.

“Tremendous progress has been made as evidenced by Katherine Pires’ arrest,” FPD says. “The Farmington Police Department will continue to utilize all available resources and continue working with its community partners. The Farmington Police Department will not rest until justice is achieved and closure is obtained for Agnes’ family.”

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Farmington Police Department knows there are individuals in the community with knowledge who can assist law enforcement and provide closure for Agnes’ family. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-673-8266 or send an e-mail to justice4agnes@farmington-ct.org.