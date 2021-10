FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Farmington police are asking drivers to avoid Route 6 in Farmington due to a one-car crash.

The roadway will be closed for around six to twelve hours between Scott Swamp Road and Reservoir Road.

Police said one car hit a utility pole in the area. Minor injuries were reported for the driver and there were no passengers in the car.

Eversource crews are responding to fix the pole.

No additional information was released at this time.