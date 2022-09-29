FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police announced that the gas main break on Bliss Memorial Road has been stopped on Thursday morning.

Farmington police said the break was caused when a contractor doing a renovation project struck a gas line at New Horizon’s Village, an assisted living complex for people with special needs. Multiple units in the complex were evacuated when the break occurred.

Police stated that there is no immediate danger in this area since the leak has been resolved. However, emergency crews are still on the scene and the public may want to avoid the area.

Fire marshalls are investigating this incident.

