FAA: Four people on board plane that crashed into Trumpf building in Farmington

Hartford

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Conn., (WTNH)– Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash in Farmington on Thursday morning.

The FAA reported that a Cessna Citation 560X business jet taking off from Robertson Airport in Plainville crashed into the Trumpf building in Farmington around 10 a.m.

The plan was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina with four people aboard. There is no word on if anyone aboard the plane suffered injuries.

Farmington police said witnesses reported the plane had trouble shortly after takeoff. The plane then hit the ground and slid into the building.

Police officials did say that all Trumpf employees are accounted for and do not believe any employees were injured.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the area.

Governor Ned Lamont is heading to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Flooding in Bristol from Ida

News /

City of Bristol Mayor on Flooding

News /

Preparations underway for flooding in West Hartford

News /

Storm preparations underway in Manchester neighborhood still cleaning up after Henri

News /

Reimagined outdoor space proposed to replace Windsor brownfield

News /

West Hartford public school students return to classrooms for first day Wednesday

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss