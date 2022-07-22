FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Farmington Police Department responded to a woman who was unresponsive in a pool area on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a caller reported an 83-year-old in medical distress at Esporta Fitness at 1600 Southeast Rd. around 1:30 p.m.

Police and fire crews responded to the business and found the woman unresponsive in the pool area. She was transported to the hospital, officials said.

This is an active investigation.

