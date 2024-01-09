FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Farmington police are searching for multiple suspects in a string of overnight burglaries.

Police said they have seen multiple overnight burglaries of closed businesses in the area of UConn Health Center, including the Farmington Village Mobil, Quick Stop Citgo and the Wine Cellars.

The three incidents appear to be similar and they all involve multiple suspects forcing entry through the front door and targeting cash registers and merchandise.

The Farmington Detective Unit is investigating the burglaries.

