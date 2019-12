FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police are looking for an 18-year-old who went missing Wednesday night.

Officers said Rehmaan Khalid, who is disabled, walked away from Ely Road sometime Wednesday evening.

He is white male; 6′, 145 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing khakis and an orange puffy coat.

Those who have seen him or knows his whereabouts are asked to call police at (860) 675-2400.