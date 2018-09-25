Farmington police still hoping to solve 20-year-old cold case

Breaking News
Hartford

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Police in Farmington are trying to crack a cold case.

26-year-old Agnieszka Ziemlewski was murdered 20 years ago on Monday.

Police say she was walking on a trail at the MDC Reservoir near Old Mountain Road when she was shot and killed.

“This was not a random act. We believe the person who did this is still in our community,” explained Chief Paul Melanson with the Farmington Police Department. “We will not give up on this case. Every day, we are gathering more information from the community.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

