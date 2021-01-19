Farmington police urge drivers to use caution on Route 6 as they search for missing person in the area

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police in Farmington are asking drivers to use caution on Route 6 as they search for a missing person on Tuesday morning.

Farmington police tweeted that there’s currently a multi agency search in progress for a missing person with suicidal ideations. While they didn’t give any more details on the missing person, they added that the originating agency in this investigation was Bristol Police.

Police are also warning drivers to be careful when driving in the area of Route 6, particularly near Hyde Road, while this search is underway.

There were no further details at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

