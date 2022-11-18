FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — For the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, Farmington’s Board of Education has voted to remove certain holidays from the school calendar, such as Rosh Hashana and Diwali.

This means students will not have those days off of school, and classes will be held.

On Monday, members of the Board of Education held a meeting regarding whether or not days off of school will be granted for the following holidays/events: Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Indigenous Peoples’ Day/ Italian American Heritage Day, Diwali, and Good Friday.

The board utilized a decision-making chart when discussing the vote on these holiday days. This chart posed questions regarding how many students would be in attendance should those days not be taken off, whether or not that day off would extend the school year, and more.

You can watch the Board of Education’s Zoom meeting on YouTube to see this chart and hear more about their voting process.

At the end of the meeting, the board voted unanimously that Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur will not be days off, Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Good Friday will be days off, and Diwali will not be added as a day off.

During the 2022-2023 school year, Farmington schools did have off for Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah.

The Board of Education noted that they will continue to use their decision-making chart every November to reevaluate the district’s days off.

This means that while certain holidays did not merit a day off this upcoming school year, the decision may change during the 2024-2025 school year. And again for the 2025-2026 year.