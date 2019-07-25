Fastpitch softball championship returns to Connecticut

(WTNH)–Hundreds of athletes are stepping up to the plate in Connecticut.

USSSA Northeast National Girls Fastpitch Softball Championship is underway in Windsor this week. 875 players from 73 teams make this the biggest in the tournament’s history — thanks to a new 21 acre facility, Fastpitch Nation Park in Windsor. It’s the largest dedicated softball complex of its kind in northeast.

“It’s really what the players are playing for all year and this is really the culmination of their season,” said David Rocha, Tournament Director and owner of the new park.

The teams came from nine states from as far as Illinois, Maryland and Colorado. “We like it a lot,” said Sarah Harbo of Arvada, Colo., “but it’s very different from back home.”

Hundreds of players bring along thousands of family, friends and tournament staff, which means big bucks for Connecticut.

“On the financial side it’s huge,” said Robert Murdock, President of Conn. Convention and Sports Bureau, “but it’s great exposure for our state to have people coming from all over the country.”

Teams from right here in Connecticut are in on the action too, like the Titans out of Terryville, who celebrated a 9-0 win over another local team, the Cheshire Flames.

“Just really proud of my team,” said Titans pitcher Ava Blanchard, “for being there for everyone and doing great, it was a real team effort.”

The tournament runs through Saturday.