Fatal car crash overnight on I-84 East in Hartford

Hartford

by: Jason Dunn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One pedestrian is dead after a car crash Tuesday night on I-84 East in Hartford.

The pedestrian was reportedly standing on the travel portion of I-84 E in the right/center lane, according to police. The pedestrian was said to have been standing in the area prior to Exit 48.

The pedestrian was then struck by a vehicle traveling in the right/center lane. The victim has been identified by Hartford Police as Melissa Doyle from Manchester.

Doyle was transported to Hartford Hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

The vehicle operator sustained no injures and refused medical attention. The vehicle had considerable damage and needed to be towed away from the scene.

This case remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact TPR Soto #838 at Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

