Fatal crash on I-84 East in Plainville under investigation

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-84 East in Plainville late Friday evening.

Troopers say at around 10:25 p.m., Dominic Hamm, 22, of Southington, was on I-84 East near Exit 32 when he veered off of the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Hamm was the only passenger in the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call Trooper Mendoza of Troop-H at (860) 534-1000.

