Photograph of the traffic caused by a fatal motorcycle crash on I-84 W.

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fatal injuries were reported on Monday evening after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 Westbound in Farmington, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) reported the crash just after 6 p.m. in the area of Exit 37.

Interstate 84 Westbound is closed between Exits 37 and 36 due to the deadly crash, according to CTDOT. Traffic is currently being diverted off Exit 37.

Connecticut State Police said the C.A.R.S. Unit and CTDOT are on their way to assist with the investigation into the deadly collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.