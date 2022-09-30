SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal crash between a motorcycle and tractor-trailer closed roads in South Windsor Friday morning, according to police.

The crash was reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. South Windsor police stated that Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street were closed as they investigated the collision and that detours around the area were in place.

Both streets reopened at approximately 7:50 a.m. Friday.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, however. If anyone has any information regarding the accident police ask you to contact Officer Johnson at (860) 644-2551.

