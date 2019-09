HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after the motor-scooter he was riding collided with a car in Hartford on Thursday.

Police report that the driver of the car was taken into custody.

Car and motor-scooter collision, 81 Wethersfield Ave. Adult male operator of scooter declared deceased. Operator of m/v taken into custody. Wethersfield Ave closed between Wyllys St south to Annawan St. Accident reconstruction team/CSD investigating. Please avoid area. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/Jd7LKB9CDF — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 26, 2019

The collision happened around 81 Wethersfield Avenue. Hartford Police have closed Wethersfield Avenue from Wyllys Street South to Annawan Street.

Crime Scene Detectives are investigating.