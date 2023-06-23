HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A father and his teenage son died from injuries sustained in a house fire Monday on Bulkeley Avenue in Hartford, police confirmed to News 8.

Jose Gonzales, 36, died the same day of the fire, and Jose Gonzales Jr., 13, died Wednesday.

Gonzales’ co-workers started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help his wife and 4-year-old son, who survived the fire.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to a two-story home on Bulkeley Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Fire personnel removed the father and son from their home and took them to the hospital, where they were in serious condition until they succumbed to their injuries.

Fire officials said two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartford police said the fire had been ruled an accident.