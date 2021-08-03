Father and son team in Manchester lead effort to remove racially restrictive covenants from land records

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A father and son team in Manchester is spearheading an effort to remove racially restrictive covenants from land records.

That covenant would keep people of color from owning, renting or in any way occupying that property.

The Supreme Court invalidated these covenants back in 1948 but they remain on the land records.

The Ware family teamed up with their local state representative to get rid of the covenant for good.

“It was surprising, it was upsetting and I think we were both at first puzzled by it because we had not been aware before that the thing existed there. From there, it was well then, what can we do about it?” said David Ware.

Manchester is one of the first towns in the state to do this. The Governor signed the bill into law in July.