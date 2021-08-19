Father arrested after 3-year-old sent to school with marijuana in her lunch box

Hartford

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A local father is under arrest after marijuana was found in his daughter’s lunch box at school.

Andre Christopher Lefrancois, 30, of Glastonbury was arrested Tuesday.

Back on June 10, a local daycare reported to Glastonbury Police Department Lefrancois’ 3-year-old daughter was sent to school with marijuana in her lunch box.

Lefrancois was found in East Haven and transported to GPD for processing. He is charged with risk of injury to a child and is being held on a non-surety bond of $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Manchester on Sept. 15.

