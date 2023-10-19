HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A father is facing charges after his 11-month-old ingested fentanyl on Tuesday in Hartford, according to officials.

Police said that officers responded to a report of a non-fatal juvenile overdose at 12:02 a.m. at a home on Washington Street in Hartford.

Officers learned the baby ingested fentanyl and tested positive for the substance.

The Hartford Police Department Special Investigations Division then took over the investigation.

Police said the 11-month-old’s mother found the baby lying unresponsive on top of her father and saw a white bag with blue pills near the father’s pocket.

The father, 46-year-old, Angel Luis Gonzalez, was transported to the Hartford Police Department Special Investigations Division for further questioning.

During the interview, Gonzalez admitted the white bag belonged to him, police said.

Gonzalez was charged with risk of injury, according to authorities.